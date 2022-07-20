Visalia Police turns to public to help identify jewelry store thief

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect who stole from a jewelry store.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect on Facebook Wednesday morning, asking anyone with information regarding their identity or location.

Police say the suspect entered Daniel's jewelry store in the Visalia Mall on July 11.

The suspect was allowed to view and hold a ring. Shortly after being given the ring, the suspect ran off.

The ring is valued at $4949.95 and is described as a white gold solitaire ring with a half-carat oval marquise diamond.

If you have any information on the suspect's identity or location, you are encouraged to call the Visalia police.