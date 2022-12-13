Visalia bar security guard shot and killed while trying to break up fight identified

Police have not revealed any suspect information, but several witnesses were inside the bar at the time of the shooting.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police department has identified the security guard who was shot and killed while trying to break up a fight at the Green Olive bar.

Visalia police say 41-year-old David Luna is the victim of last Thursday's shooting.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Thursday at the Green Olive near Mineral King Avenue and Ben Maddox Way.

No suspect information was provided in the update.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 559-734-5302.