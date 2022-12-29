Visalia Police identify shooter, arrest two accomplices, for bar shooting that killed security guard

The Visalia Police department has revealed four persons of interest in the fatal Green Olive bar shooting that took a security guard's life.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police have arrested two men in connection to the fatal Green Olive bar shooting that took the life of security guard David Luna.

Investigators say suspects Maria Bautista and Mario Bustos helped the gunman, escape to Mexico. They also identified the suspected gunman as 22-year-old Angel Cazares.

All three men were suspected to be in the city of Lodi before police moved in on their location.

Visalia Police say that hours after last week's release of photos of four persons of interest and a truck believed tied to the crime, Bautista and Bustos helped Carzares get to Mexico.

Bautista and Bustos have been taken into custody, accused of being accessories to homicide. They were later transported to the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility where they were booked.

Luna, known as "Gator," was breaking up a fight on Dec. 8 and was caught in the crossfire.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Gator's memorial expenses.

