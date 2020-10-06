Reward increased as police search for suspects in Visalia triple homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A cash reward has grown for anyone who can provide a tip to help investigators solve a triple homicide that occurred in May.The Visalia Police Department is now offering $9,000 for information in connection to the killing of Blake Medeiros, Isaiah Rule and Jose Hernandez.On May 5, police found the three men shot and killed at Golden West High School in Visalia.Surveillance video from the school showed a suspect vehicle driving up to the victims before someone inside opened fire.Two suspects were seen running from the school that night, and two others drove off in a light-colored, four-door car.It's Visalia's first homicide investigation of 2020, and the department's first triple-homicide in known history.