Man shot and killed in Visalia neighborhood

Monday, April 24, 2023 5:00PM
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are investigating a homicide that happened in a neighborhood near Park and Houston.

Officers say a man was shot around 10:30 pm. He was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, officers are not yet releasing any details about any victims or possible suspects.

A portion of the neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape, and an ambulance was seen in the area.

Officers worked to gather evidence overnight into the early morning hours.

