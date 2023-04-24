Man shot and killed in Visalia neighborhood

Visalia Police are investigating a homicide that happened in a neighborhood near Park and Houston.

Officers say a man was shot around 10:30 pm. He was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point, officers are not yet releasing any details about any victims or possible suspects.

A portion of the neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape, and an ambulance was seen in the area.

Officers worked to gather evidence overnight into the early morning hours.