Man shot and killed in Visalia neighborhood

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are investigating a homicide that happened in a neighborhood near Park and Houston.
Officers say a man was shot around 10:30 pm. He was rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At this point, officers are not yet releasing any details about any victims or possible suspects.
A portion of the neighborhood was blocked off with crime scene tape, and an ambulance was seen in the area.
Officers worked to gather evidence overnight into the early morning hours.