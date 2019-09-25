standoff

Visalia Police in standoff with domestic violence suspect refusing to leave home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A standoff is underway after police say a suspect wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident refuses to leave a home in Visalia.

Visalia Police say 49-year-old Guido Ventresca assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday at a home near Walnut and Cottonwood. Tuesday, he contacted the department saying he was willing to turn himself in and officers could meet him at the home.


Now, Ventresca is refusing to leave, and authorities have sent in a robot to conduct a search.

It is unclear if Ventresca is armed, police say. Neighboring homes have been evacuated and roadways have been blocked off in response to the active scene.

"This is very interesting because we normally do not see this type of situation in our neighborhood, so it's bringing everyone out even though it's hotter than Hades out," said neighbor Carolann Kong.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliavisaliadomestic violencestandoff
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Sheriff's gang unit detains dozens, arrests 8 at central Fresno clubhouse
Suspect accused of setting mother on fire surrenders after standoff
3 deputies injured after Kings County SWAT standoff
5 dead after murder-suicide in San Jose, police say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
35-year-old bicyclist struck, injured by vehicle in east central Fresno
1,100 tons of hay, farming equipment on fire in Fresno County
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
Visalia middle school classrooms evacuated, cleared after hazmat situation
California halts prison gang peacemaking effort
California to consumers: Stop vaping during health probe
EPA targets California over poor air quality
Show More
3-year-old recovering after gang-related shooting in Coalinga
Football player who collapsed during game is brain dead
Recall expanded for blood pressure medication
Trump attacks globalism, while putting pressure on Iran at UN
Coalinga man arrested after stabbing his mom in the head, police say
More TOP STORIES News