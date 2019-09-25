Visalia Police in standoff with domestic violence suspect refusing to leave home

On the scene of a standoff near Walnut & Cottonwood in Visalia. @Visaliapd says they’re trying to get a wanted domestic violence suspect to come outside peacefully. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/ydYeOGoh4u — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) September 24, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A standoff is underway after police say a suspect wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident refuses to leave a home in Visalia.Visalia Police say 49-year-old Guido Ventresca assaulted his girlfriend on Sunday at a home near Walnut and Cottonwood. Tuesday, he contacted the department saying he was willing to turn himself in and officers could meet him at the home.Now, Ventresca is refusing to leave, and authorities have sent in a robot to conduct a search.It is unclear if Ventresca is armed, police say. Neighboring homes have been evacuated and roadways have been blocked off in response to the active scene."This is very interesting because we normally do not see this type of situation in our neighborhood, so it's bringing everyone out even though it's hotter than Hades out," said neighbor Carolann Kong.