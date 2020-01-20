pedestrian struck

Man severely injured after being hit by vehicle in Visalia

Officials say the man was walking in the roadway on Walnut Avenue and Shirk when a driver in a 2017 Honda Civic hit him.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a man was struck by a driver late Sunday night.

The man suffered major injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
