officer injured

Visalia police officer injured while trying to stop aggressive suspect

Anthony Carpernter was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail for resisting arrest and terrorist threats. (Visalia Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia police officer was injured after attempting to restrain an uncontrollable suspect Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Chinowth and Douglas just before 6:30 p.m. about a possibly intoxicated man who was yelling at himself and swinging at the air.

When officers tried to speak to 46-year-old Anthony Carpernter, he threatened to kill the officers and became aggressive resulting in one officer being punched in the face, officials say.

As a struggle ensued, Carpernter and the officers fell to the ground, where another officer suffered a shoulder injury. He was treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is OK.

Carpernter was eventually arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail for resisting arrest and terrorist threats.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliaofficer injuredarrestvisalia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INJURED
Riders hit the road to honor two officers shot in the line of duty
CHP officer struck by vehicle in San Bernardino
Man accused of shooting deputy to appear in court
Son of the man accused of shooting Fresno Co. deputy defends father
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old girl struck by car in Coalinga, police say
Tulare Co. homicide victim identified as 56-year-old dairy owner
Suspect stole ag equipment then sold it on Facebook for a profit
Community mourns loss of beloved coach who died after suffering brain aneurysm
Merced Police looking for missing at-risk woman with dementia
Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect
Doordash driver caught on camera stealing tips from northeast Fresno eatery
Show More
Attorney: Video of woman slamming car into another woman doesn't show whole story
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
Fresno Police searching for vehicle of interest related to attempted abductions
Fresno facility that helped treat people with addiction issues closing its doors
Acreage destroyed by wildfires down across the state, fire officials say
More TOP STORIES News