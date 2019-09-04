Visalia police officer injured while trying to stop aggressive suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia police officer was injured after attempting to restrain an uncontrollable suspect Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to Chinowth and Douglas just before 6:30 p.m. about a possibly intoxicated man who was yelling at himself and swinging at the air.
When officers tried to speak to 46-year-old Anthony Carpernter, he threatened to kill the officers and became aggressive resulting in one officer being punched in the face, officials say.
As a struggle ensued, Carpernter and the officers fell to the ground, where another officer suffered a shoulder injury. He was treated at Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is OK.
Carpernter was eventually arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail for resisting arrest and terrorist threats.
