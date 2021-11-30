society

Visalia officer drops off pizzas after delivery driver injured in crash

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia police officer honored his commitment to serving the community a different way on Friday night.

Community Service Officer Steven Waymire responded to the scene of an accident and took an extra step to help the victim, a Domino's Pizza delivery driver, with a car full of orders.

Knowing people were waiting for their pizzas, Officer Waymire grabbed the delivery bag to finish the job himself.

Not only did everyone receive their dinner, but the delivery driver was also treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Visalia police say their community service officers are entry-level officers who perform "non-hazardous police duties."

Officer Waymire has received a lot of support on social media for his act of kindness.

