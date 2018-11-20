IDENTITY THEFT

Visalia police search for credit card fraud, identity theft victims after suspect is arrested

Visalia police search for more victims of credit card fraud after suspect is arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The search is on for more victims after a three-month long investigation led to the arrest of a Visalia woman for credit card fraud and identity theft.

61-year-old Patricia Blackwell was a self-employed Paralegal.

For the past few months, police say she has taken deposits from customers and failed to complete the contracted services.

Officers say she then utilized a victim's identity to commit credit card fraud.

If you were a victim or have any additional information contact Visalia Police.
