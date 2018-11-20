The search is on for more victims after a three-month long investigation led to the arrest of a Visalia woman for credit card fraud and identity theft.61-year-old Patricia Blackwell was a self-employed Paralegal.For the past few months, police say she has taken deposits from customers and failed to complete the contracted services.Officers say she then utilized a victim's identity to commit credit card fraud.If you were a victim or have any additional information contact Visalia Police.