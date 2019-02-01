Visalia Police searching for more suspects in Wednesday home invasion

One day after a 79-year-old woman was terrorized during a home invasion, Visalia Police detectives made an arrest in the case."They were doing some follow-up leads, they were checking for individuals who may have been on probation, who lived in the area, maybe were seen in the area, so they contacted those individuals," said Visalia Police Sgt. Gary Williams.One person they visited was 18-year-old Gage Burros, who police say was on probation and had an unrelated warrant.Inside his home, police say they found evidence linking him to the home invasion that happened early Wednesday morning."They did locate a sawed-off shotgun inside the residence, but it is unknown at this time if that was involved in the home invasion or not," Williams said.Burros was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility on charges including home invasion robbery and elder abuse, but detectives are still looking for more suspects, and the victim's car-a 2014 light blue four door Toyota Corolla, license plate number 7JHA909.They're asking anyone who sees it to call them right away.In addition to the car, a family member of the victim tells Action News the suspects stole some cash, some jewelry, a soundbar, and smashed her phone.He says she's still shaken up, but is a pretty tough lady, and that her dogs are also ok.