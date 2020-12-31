1 stabbed during altercation in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a person was stabbed several times early on Thursday morning.The male victim was found just after midnight near Lovers Lane and Mineral King.Investigators say he was stabbed during an altercation, but no further information was immediately available.The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.Police have not provided any suspect information at this time. Officials are asking anyone with information to call 559-713-4738.