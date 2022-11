Police searching for a suspect involved in a Visalia stabbing

Visalia Police are trying to figure out what led to a stabbing that sent a victim to the hospital.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led to a stabbing in Visalia.

It happened after midnight on Mineral King and Ben Maddox Way.

Officers found the victim near The Green Olive and called for an ambulance.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

No word about what led to the stabbing at this time.