FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia city officials are allowing restaurants to continue serving dining customers as long as they're sitting at tables outdoors on sidewalks and in parking spaces.
Restaurant owners must submit an application to the city in order to move their tables outside. The city's community development department will grant the temporary permits to business owners.
Eateries that receive the permits must comply with the state's public health laws.
Outdoor dining permitted for Visalia restaurants, city says
