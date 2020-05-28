Employees at Visalia Save Mart put out fire in produce section

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Employees at a Visalia Save Mart were credited with putting out a fire inside their store on Tuesday night.It happened around 11 p.m. at the store on Goshen and Akers.Team members found fire and smoke coming from the produce section, and took quick action to grab a fire extinguisher.The fire caused about $10,000 in damage to the building and $28,000 in smoke damage to fruits and vegetables.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.