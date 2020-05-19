Man shot during fight in Visalia, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the suspect who shot a man during a fight on Monday afternoon.
It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Riggin Avenue.
Investigators say two men were fighting, when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.
The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.
Police do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
