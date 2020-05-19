Man shot during fight in Visalia, police searching for suspect

Investigators say two men were fighting, when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the suspect who shot a man during a fight on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Linwood Street and Riggin Avenue.

Investigators say two men were fighting, when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Police do not have a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
Councilmember Luis Chavez proposes changes to Fresno's shelter-in-place order
California starts giving stimulus money to undocumented immigrants
Show More
Driver shot on Hwy 99 in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
WHO will be investigated as Trump considers pulling funding
Some Valley residents wake up to rain, here's how long it'll last
Person at California church service possibly exposes 180 to COVID-19
New see-through plastic boxes helping protect health workers
More TOP STORIES News