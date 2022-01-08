Man and woman shot in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are working to figure out what led to a shooting in broad daylight Friday afternoon.Just after noon, officers responded to the area of 2nd and Pine Streets near Oval Park.Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots and two cars sped off.A short time later, a man and woman showed up at the hospital, both with gunshot wounds.They are expected to be okay.Investigators are now searching for the suspects.