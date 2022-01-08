Man and woman shot in Visalia, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man and woman shot in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are working to figure out what led to a shooting in broad daylight Friday afternoon.

Just after noon, officers responded to the area of 2nd and Pine Streets near Oval Park.

Witnesses say they heard multiple gunshots and two cars sped off.

A short time later, a man and woman showed up at the hospital, both with gunshot wounds.

They are expected to be okay.

Investigators are now searching for the suspects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliadouble shooting
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for McMichaels
Fresno Unified offering free COVID testing for students
Man and woman found dead at Fresno County home
Ex-wife found out husband had secret life during his arrest for murder
Allegations against Sanger mayor loom over city council meeting
Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious
1 year of jail for Fresno woman accused of helping husband abuse girl
Show More
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
Yes, you can be tracked by Apple's AirTags: What to know
Man hospitalized following stabbing in central Fresno
2 men injured in separate shootings in Tulare
79-year-old man hit, killed by vehicle in Hanford
More TOP STORIES News