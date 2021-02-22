shooting

Man shot in the stomach near Visalia elementary school

Visalia police are investigating after a man was shot on Monday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a man was shot on Monday morning.

It happened just after 4:00 am in front of Houston Elementary School on Houston Avenue and Turner Street.

Investigators say the man claims he was standing on the street corner when he was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

No further information about the investigation was immediately available. Police have not released a motive for the shooting or a possible suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
