Visalia shooting leaves 1 man dead, woman hospitalized

VISALIA, Calif. -- A fight and shooting ended with two victims rushed to the hospital in Visalia.

Police say several people gathered on the 1500 block of Evans Avenue Sunday night at about 8 p.m. when there was some sort of argument.

When officers arrived after reports of a shooting in the area, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where the male victim later died.

The female victim is said to be in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.