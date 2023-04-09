Visalia Police say 30-year-old Carlos Ayala was arrested in connection to the shooting that killed a man in a wheelchair Saturday night.

Man in a wheelchair shot and killed in Visalia, suspect in custody

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting in Visalia is in custody.

Police say 30-year-old Carlos Ayala was arrested in connection to the homicide on Third Avenue between Houston Avenue and Grape Street.

Investigators say just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man in a wheelchair was shot several times.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Ayala was detained later that night.

Multiple witnesses were questioned and Ayala's home is being searched.

Police say the suspect's mother had previously been in an argument with the victim.

The weapon related to this incident has not been found.

Investigators are working on obtaining surveillance video from the nearby "Shop 'n Save" store.

This is Visalia's third homicide of the year.