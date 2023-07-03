WATCH LIVE

Man shot and killed at park in Visalia, police say

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Monday, July 3, 2023 12:28PM

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Visalia late Sunday night.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Visalia late Sunday night.

The Visalia Police Department says it happened at about 11:30 pm at Seven Oaks Park on Edison Street off Tulare Avenue.

When police arrived, they found the man near the playground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he died.

There have been no arrests.

It is not known what led to the shooting.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Visalia police.

