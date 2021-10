VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Visalia Friday evening.The Visalia Police Department says it happened at Whitendale Park.Authorities say one man was shot and was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center for treatment. He is in critical condition.Witnesses in the area say they saw a gray sedan fleeing the area.It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 713-4104.