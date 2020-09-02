Man shot during argument in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a man was shot during an argument on Tuesday night.
The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at Whitendale Avenue and Fontana Court.
Officials say an argument broke out between two men. One of them pulled a gun and shot the other.
The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is expected to be OK.
Police do not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
