Man shot during argument in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a man was shot during an argument on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. at Whitendale Avenue and Fontana Court.

Officials say an argument broke out between two men. One of them pulled a gun and shot the other.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Police do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
