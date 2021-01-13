shooting

Police investigating after 2 shot in Visalia

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after two people were shot on Tuesday night.

It happened just before 7:00 pm near Oval Park at 3rd Avenue and Grape Street.

Investigators say both victims are expected to survive. One of them was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further information regarding the investigation was not immediately available. A motive for the shooting has not been determined.
