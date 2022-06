VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after authorities said he opened fire on a home in Visalia overnight.The shooting happened just after 12 am at a home on Grandview Avenue near Avenue 326.Tulare County sheriff's officials said 29-year-old Oscar Garcia was later taken into custody at his home on Tulare Avenue and Locust Street.No one was hurt by the gunfire. A motive for the shooting has not been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.