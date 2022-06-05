shooting

13-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot late Saturday night.

Police said the shooting occurred before 11:30 pm near Divisadero Street and Clinton Avenue.

Investigators said a family gathering was happening at the same time at a nearby home, and a bullet hit the teen in the ankle.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but investigators do not believe the teen or anyone else at the party was the intended target.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.

