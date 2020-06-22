shooting

Man shot in Visalia neighborhood, police searching for suspect

A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Visalia on Sunday night, police say.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Visalia on Sunday night, police say.

It happened just after 10 pm in a neighborhood on Wren Avenue near Locust Court off of Highway 63.

Police say an unknown suspect fired several rounds and struck the man at least once, causing a non-life-threatening injury.

No other injuries were reported, and no houses were struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimeshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police investigating shooting in Merced
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Man shot in Sanger, suspect arrested
1 dead, 11 wounded in Minneapolis shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at northwest Fresno apartment complex, police say
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death
Central California coronavirus cases
Police searching for hit-and-run driver that struck man in central Fresno
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Show More
Police investigating shooting in Merced
Sacramento man who drowned in Bass Lake identified
Monument honoring fallen veterans vandalized in Visalia
Woman shot in head in Downtown Fresno, police looking for suspect
High altitude balloons floating across the Central Valley
More TOP STORIES News