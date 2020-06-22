Man shot in Visalia neighborhood, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Visalia on Sunday night, police say.It happened just after 10 pm in a neighborhood on Wren Avenue near Locust Court off of Highway 63.Police say an unknown suspect fired several rounds and struck the man at least once, causing a non-life-threatening injury.No other injuries were reported, and no houses were struck by the gunfire.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.