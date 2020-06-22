FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Visalia on Sunday night, police say.
It happened just after 10 pm in a neighborhood on Wren Avenue near Locust Court off of Highway 63.
Police say an unknown suspect fired several rounds and struck the man at least once, causing a non-life-threatening injury.
No other injuries were reported, and no houses were struck by the gunfire.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.
Man shot in Visalia neighborhood, police searching for suspect
A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Visalia on Sunday night, police say.
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More