First-of-its-kind soccer complex opens in downtown Visalia

'I think it's pretty awesome. It's exactly what Visalia needs for soccer to come alive.'

1852 Visalia will offer street-style soccer leagues and craft beer, and will be open for league play for players of all ages and experience levels.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, a first-of-its-kind soccer complex opened its doors Thursday.

1852 Visalia will offer street-style soccer leagues and craft beer.

It's the newest place for soccer players to kick it.

"I think it's pretty awesome. It's exactly what Visalia needs for soccer to come alive," said one of the 10-year-old players participating in the grand opening.

The downtown Visalia complex has three fields - two indoors and one outdoors.

They will be open for league play for players of all ages and all experience levels.

CEO and founder Jeremy Schultz spent years running Fresno Fuego and Fuego FC.

Now he's bringing that passion for the sport to the community.

"It's not traditional. It's 5 v 5 it's more what we call the guts of the game because, on the big field you have a lot more space," he said. "Here, you are forcing players to make quick decisions. To get creative on the soccer ball."

If you aren't participating as a player-you might be interested in the other half of the business-1852 Brewing Company.

Owners say their goal was to give the South Valley the perfect marriage of soccer and local craft beer. They hope to continue opening similar locations in other parts of the Central Valley.

Membership rates are $50 annually, plus an additional $100-120 team fee per player per season. You can find more information here.