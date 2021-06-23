Police searching for man accused of stabbing 2 at Visalia bar

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for a man accused of stabbing two people at a sports bar earlier this month.The stabbing happened on June 6 at the 5th Quarter off Mooney Boulevard and Avenue 280.Investigators say Jesus Pineda Contreras got into a fight with several people in the parking lot and stabbed one person in the stomach.An off-duty bouncer tried to step in to help, but Contreras allegedly stabbed them in the chest before running away.Police were able to identify Contreras from surveillance video in the area. Now, they're asking for the public's help tracking him down. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.Contreras is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.