stabbing

Police searching for man accused of stabbing 2 at Visalia bar

Investigators say Jesus Pineda Contreras got into a fight with several people in the parking lot and stabbed one person in the stomach.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for a man accused of stabbing two people at a sports bar earlier this month.

The stabbing happened on June 6 at the 5th Quarter off Mooney Boulevard and Avenue 280.

Investigators say Jesus Pineda Contreras got into a fight with several people in the parking lot and stabbed one person in the stomach.

An off-duty bouncer tried to step in to help, but Contreras allegedly stabbed them in the chest before running away.

Police were able to identify Contreras from surveillance video in the area. Now, they're asking for the public's help tracking him down. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.

Contreras is wanted on multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimeattempted murderstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Police investigating Central Fresno stabbing
Northwest Fresno house party ends with stabbing after TV damaged
Police: 19-year-old dies after being stabbed by brother in Madera
2 stabbed at central Fresno home
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News