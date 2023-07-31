Investigators have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing in Visalia that happened two months ago.

Man arrested for deadly stabbing at Visalia liquor store

The stabbing occurred back on May 30 at Visalia Liquor located between Whitendale and Monte Vista Avenues, near Mooney Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old Juan Martinez with stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died..

At 9 pm Friday, Visalia PD's Special Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop near Murray Avenue and Church Street.

29-year-old Jose De Jesus Espinoza was arrested for warrants related to the homicide.

Espinoza was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for the crime.