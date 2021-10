VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of stabbing another person in Visalia.It happened Wednesday after 10 pm on Rinaldi Street and Sady Court, outside the Visalia Cemetery.Visalia police identified the suspect as Albert Pineda.The victim was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center and is expected to be OK.A motive for the attack was not released.Pineda has been booked into the Tulare County Jail.