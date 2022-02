VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fight between two men in the South Valley ended in a stabbing.Police say the brawl broke out at the Royal Oaks Trailer Park in Visalia around 6 pm Monday.At some point in the fight, officers say 57-year-old John Slavin stabbed the victim.Slavin ran off after the fight but was arrested a short time later.The victim was rushed to the hospital and his condition is unknown.