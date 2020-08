FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager is in custody and accused of stabbing a man who is now in critical condition.Police arrested Jeremiah Jefferson near Downtown Visalia Sunday morning.They say the 19-year-old stabbed a man in the chest on Arkle Street near Valley Oaks Drive during a family disturbance and then took off from the scene.The victim was rushed to a local hospital, and Jefferson is now booked on attempted murder charges.