Man in critical condition after being stabbed at Visalia park, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a park in Visalia.
Police were called out to Mooney Grove Park at 2 Monday afternoon.
They found a man suffering from a stab wound at the scene.
Investigators say he was involved in a fight when the suspect stabbed him.
Officers searched the park and found the attacker just minutes later.
He was arrested on attempted homicide charges.
