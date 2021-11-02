Man in critical condition after being stabbed at Visalia park, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at a park in Visalia.

Police were called out to Mooney Grove Park at 2 Monday afternoon.

They found a man suffering from a stab wound at the scene.

Investigators say he was involved in a fight when the suspect stabbed him.

Officers searched the park and found the attacker just minutes later.

He was arrested on attempted homicide charges.
