Visalia standoff ends in officer-involved shooting, suspect taken to hospital

Police said a standoff with a suspect in Visalia is now over after several hours.Officers said the incident started about 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon at a home near 4th and Grape Street.When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man shot in the leg who told them his brother shot him with a rifle.Police saw the suspect go inside the home armed with a weapon.Over the next several hours, officers tried negotiating with the suspect to come outside. They said at several different times, the man came outside armed with either a shotgun or a machete-like knife, but returned inside.At one point, officers introduced a chemical agent at the back of the home. Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar said the suspect then immediately fired one round from a shotgun outside a window.Negotiations continued, but police say the suspect refused to cooperate. When he returned outside the home, he was again armed with a shotgun, but this time pointed it at officers. That's when an officer fired one round, hitting the suspect.The suspect, who has only been identified as a 33-year-old male, was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in an unknown condition. His brother who was shot was treated and released for his injuries.Salazar says police had received reports of shots fired at the same residence on Wednesday night, involving the same suspect, but the family at the residence had not reported the incident.There were already arrest warrants out for the suspect due to a similar incident at the same residence on September 28, 2018, during which he had threatened family members with a firearm over a dispute."He is obviously a violent person," Salazar said.