Man with knife robs Visalia Subway sandwich shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for the suspect who robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Visalia on Sunday night.
It happened at the restaurant on Mooney Boulevard near Walnut Avenue.
Investigators say a man wearing a mask and hooded sweater entered the store, pulled out a knife and demanded money from an employee.
The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department.
