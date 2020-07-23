Authorities investigating woman's 'suspicious death' in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- South Valley detectives are investigating a 'suspicious death' in Visalia.Tulare County deputies say a woman was found without a pulse on Lovers Lane around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.Deputies were told the 29-year-old woman was with her boyfriend in a car coming back from the mountains.During the trip home, deputies were told she got upset and jumped out of the car.Tulare County officials say they found her with injuries on her head and chest.They rushed her to the hospital where she died.Detectives are still trying to piece together what happened and ask anyone with information to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.