Agreement reached in Visalia Transit services strike

Visalia Transit services will resume Saturday.

Saturday, August 19, 2023 4:53AM
Transdev announced Friday that an agreement has been reached between the company and its employees who are represented by the Teamsters Union.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The weeks-long Visalia Transit strike has ended.

Transdev -- the transit service operator for Visalia Transit -- announced that an agreement has been reached between the company and its employees who are represented by the Teamsters Union.

The new one-year agreement includes back pay, improved wages and more sick days.

"We are ecstatic to have a contract that addresses many of our demands," said Kenny Ortega, a Transdev bus operator. "Thank you to our riders, community members, and elected officials - especially Councilmember Emmanuel Soto - for joining us on the picket line and fighting alongside us. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel and see our regular riders again."

Visalia Transit services will resume Saturday.

Drivers went on strike on July 8 after failed negotiations.

