Agreement reached in Visalia Transit services strike

Transdev announced Friday that an agreement has been reached between the company and its employees who are represented by the Teamsters Union.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The weeks-long Visalia Transit strike has ended.

Transdev -- the transit service operator for Visalia Transit -- announced that an agreement has been reached between the company and its employees who are represented by the Teamsters Union.

The new one-year agreement includes back pay, improved wages and more sick days.

"We are ecstatic to have a contract that addresses many of our demands," said Kenny Ortega, a Transdev bus operator. "Thank you to our riders, community members, and elected officials - especially Councilmember Emmanuel Soto - for joining us on the picket line and fighting alongside us. I can't wait to get back behind the wheel and see our regular riders again."

Visalia Transit services will resume Saturday.

Drivers went on strike on July 8 after failed negotiations.