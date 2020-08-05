Visalia police turns to community for help with info after triple homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "It's hard; I don't know how to accept it," says mother of 18-year-old Isaiah Rule. "I don't know any mother who can accept this."Candles and heartfelt messages surround a photo of Isaiah.His mother set up the memorial outside her home in Visalia in hopes that those driving by won't forget that she and two other families are still searching for answers."Somebody knows something; it takes one person to give the right lead," Rule said.Rule, along with 19-year-old Blake Mederios and 19-year-old Jose Pena, was gunned down in the parking lot of Golden West High School back in May.Now, nearly three months since the homicide, Visalia police are turning to the community for help with information."They've exhausted leads and that's why we're asking for the public's assistance," says Visalia Police Sgt. Celestina Sanchez. "Information they may not think is relevant, if they can still please reach out to the Visalia PD and report any info they have."Ashley Williams is Blake's mother. She says not having any answers is the hardest part."I had him when I was 16," she said. "I don't know how to go on without him. I have three other kids, so I have to wake up, but you just don't want to wake up."She and the other mothers have organized a justice walk to raise awareness.Rule says they plan to hold another justice walk on Wednesday in front of the Visalia Police Department to keep the boy's memory and investigation alive."Just lead us, lead detectives to get justice," Rule said. "They don't have a voice anymore. We need to be their voice. We need to speak up for these boys."In the meantime, the victim's families are just waiting and praying for closure."Whatever happens in the dark comes to light," Williams said. "It's only a matter of time."Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department and you can remain anonymous.