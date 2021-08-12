back to school

Visalia Unified hoping for sense of normalcy as students return for in-person learning

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Approximately 30,000 students are waking up bright and early for the first day of school in the South Valley.

That includes the Visalia Unified School District, which is welcoming back thousands of students for in-person learning.

Faculty and staff prepared their classrooms for kids to return.

Assistant superintendent Doug Cardoza said the district is kicking off the year with new programs, including dual enrollment and well-prepared online learning options.

After a year and a half of navigating through the pandemic, Cardoza said returning to campus will feel like a sense of normalcy.

"When kids come on campuses, teachers do a great job with them, so we look forward to just that, it's going to be a celebration, and we have confidence that things will go well," Cardoza said.

COVID-19 safety guidelines are in place district-wide.

Everyone must wear a mask indoors. Face coverings can be off outside with proper social distancing.

There will be more hand sanitizer and hand washing sections throughout campuses.

Instead of parents walking their kids to class for younger students, there is a drop-off set up where their teachers can safely escort kids onto campus.

