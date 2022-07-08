Visalia Unified updating its dress policy

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, the Visalia Unified School District is updating its dress code for the new school year.
Students will not be permitted to wear strapless or backless tops or shirts that reveal a midriff.
Clothing and personal items also cannot promote any images that depict vaping, drugs or alcohol.
The guidelines apply to all students K- through 12th grade.
The first day of school for Visalia Unified is August 11th.
To see the full updated dress code policy, click here.
