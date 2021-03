VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Unified School District welcomed seventh through 12th grades back to campus on Thursday morning.Last week, Tulare County moved into the red tier of California's reopening system. All grade levels in the county are allowed to reopen for in-person instruction.Middle school and high school students will attend classes in the morning or the afternoon, just like the younger kids.Meanwhile, students whose parents selected full-time distance learning will remain on distance learning.