Visalia Unified lifts outdoor masking rule for students, staff

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials announced that Visalia Unified students and staff members no longer have to wear face masks outdoors at any of the district campuses and facilities.The district's board of trustees made the decision earlier this week.District officials said the relaxed masking rules once again coincide with the California Department of Public Health's guidance for K-12 schools.Students and staff must continue to wear face coverings while indoors.Last week, the board mandated students wear face masks indoors and outdoors after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district.Visalia Unified schools have implemented other COVID-19 safety procedures, including increased hand sanitizer and hand washing areas throughout campuses.