face mask

Visalia Unified lifts outdoor masking rule for students, staff

District officials said the relaxed masking rules coincide with the California Department of Public Health's guidance.
EMBED <>More Videos

Visalia Unified lifts outdoor masking rule for students, staff

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials announced that Visalia Unified students and staff members no longer have to wear face masks outdoors at any of the district campuses and facilities.

The district's board of trustees made the decision earlier this week.

District officials said the relaxed masking rules once again coincide with the California Department of Public Health's guidance for K-12 schools.

Students and staff must continue to wear face coverings while indoors.

Last week, the board mandated students wear face masks indoors and outdoors after seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in the district.

Visalia Unified schools have implemented other COVID-19 safety procedures, including increased hand sanitizer and hand washing areas throughout campuses.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvisaliahealthface maskschoolscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Big Fresno Fair to return with health and safety protocols in place
Sierra Unified board votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
Show More
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
More TOP STORIES News