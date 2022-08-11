Visalia Unified welcomes back over 30,000 students for new school year

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 32,000 students and 3,000 staff members are heading back to Visalia Unified schools Thursday.

Visalia Unified School District has been sharing a positive message to students and parents -- that it will be the best first day ever!

It is the first year for Kirk Shrum as superintendent of the district. He mentions this is the first time in about three years that everyone is able to start the school year "as normal as possible."

When it comes to COVID protocols, Shrum said safety protocols are still in place, such as constant hand-washing and emphasizing to stay at home when students aren't feeling well.