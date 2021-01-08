education

Visalia Unified to bring back 3rd, 4th-grade students for in-person learning this month

District administrators are planning to reopen classrooms for third and fourth-grade students beginning January 19.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More students will be brought back to Visalia Unified campuses this month.

RELATED: Central Unified delaying transition to in-person learning

The school district said they've worked closely with the Tulare County Health Department to make the transition happen.

Administrators say health officials continue to see that younger children are less likely to contract COVID-19, as long as the proper safety protocols are followed.

All students in fifth-grade and above will continue with distance learning until further notice.
