Visalia Unified gets approval to reopen elementary schools for in-person learning

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Unified has received an approved waiver from Tulare County and state health officials allowing elementary schools to bring back students for in-person learning.The district plans to have approximately 14,000 students return to 28 elementary school campuses. TK through second-grade students will return starting November 30, and third through sixth-grade students will come back on December 7.Visalia Unified's hybrid model will have students divided up into two groups: Group A will meet in the morning, and Group B meets in the afternoon.Students will continue with independent learning during the rest of the school day while they're not at their school site.