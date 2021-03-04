sports

No football, water polo practices this spring for Visalia Unified students

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Unified School District has announced that practices for softball, baseball, and soccer will restart in the spring.

However, students who play full-contact sports - football and water polo - will have to wait until the end of spring season to restart practices, depending on state guidelines.

In February, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced high contact sports can return when the county reached a case rate of 14 per 100,000.

Fresno, Madera, Tulare, and Mariposa counties all met the standard earlier this week.
