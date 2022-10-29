Hundreds of Visalia students can be automatically admitted to UC Merced, here's how

VISALIA, Calif. -- "I honestly think this will open doors for students who did not think certain opportunities existed for them," Visalia Unified Superintendent Kirk Shrum says.

A partnership between Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) and the University of California, Merced, will allow hundreds of students to be automatically admitted if they meet specific criteria by graduation.

VUSD Superintendent Kirk Shrum says students qualified for the UC system often face barriers that stop them from pursuing opportunities.

"40% of our kids are eligible to go to a UC, but only about 15% are going to a 4-year institution," Shrum says. "This partnership, combined with financial aid opportunities, shows that it doesn't matter what your background is. You can attend a 4 year institution."

The Merced Automatic Admission Program, known as MAAP, requires students to complete the A through G courses during their senior year with a GPA of 3.5, with no grade lower than a "C".

Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Charles Nies says it's crucial that eligible students understand there is financial support as well.

"We know that it looks like a lot to go to a UC but 80% of students receive financial aid," Nies says. "About 70% receive enough to cover all tuition and fees. We hope this program takes away some of the mystery but shows there is support for them not just on year one but all four years."

College of the Sequoias in Visalia currently serves about 6,000 first-generation students. Officials there tell us they support students with the education path they choose - and provide assistance for those who want to transfer to a UC.

Shrum says it's all about providing as many accessible pathways for students to reach success as possible.

"If I am going to a 4 year institution, I know I need that or if I go to a 2 year institution, I know I am using that to go to a 4 year or skill to enter an amazing job not only in the valley but state and nation," Shrum says.

This is the ninth partnership between the university and a school district in the Central Valley.

UC Merced officials say they are in the process of expanding to even more communities.