Man arrested for stealing forklift, vandalizing Visalia school

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is accused of stealing a forklift from a school in Visalia and vandalizing school property on Sunday, police say.Officers were called out to Golden West High School on McAuliff Street.Anthony Angel Rocha, 25, was spotted taking a forklift. Police followed him to the area of Lovers Lane and Norman Avenue, where they eventually took him into custody.Officials say Rocha used the forklift to cause damage to a light pole and fencing on the school campus before leaving the scene.He was booked for auto theft and felony vandalism.