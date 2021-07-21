Society

Birthday surprise held for 95-year-old Visalia veteran

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley veteran celebrating his 95th birthday received a special surprise on Tuesday to help him celebrate.

A long line of fire trucks and patrol cars paraded through a Visalia neighborhood to celebrate Bill Worthington.

Worthington served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in a submarine on the Pacific from 1943 to 1947.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office, firefighters, members of the American Legion Post and VFW Post were all on hand for the drive-thru birthday surprise.
